Biden's Viral Bike Ride Video Reminds Everyone Of Trump's Feeble Walk Down A Ramp

Former Vice President Joe Biden's viral bike ride exchange with a Fox News reporter this weekend not only destroyed a Donald Trump talking point, it destroyed it specifically on Trump’s favorite network. Trump, who feebly inched his way down a ramp following a speech in June, has been trying to cast his Democratic rival as a "sleepy" old guy in physical and mental decline. But on Saturday, Fox News treated its viewers to video of Biden having a jovial exchange with a Fox reporter about his vice presidential pick as he swept past the cameras on his mountain bike. “Mr. Vice President, have you picked a running mate yet?” Fox's Peter Doocy shouted at Biden, who was riding through the streets of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. "Yeah, I have," said a mask-clad Biden, to which Doocy quickly responded: “You have? Who is it?” "You!" Biden answered, joking with Doocy. The Fox video was an instant hit among journalists and political pundits on Twitter, who marveled at Biden's athletic cameo on Fox's airwaves. "The real news in this video is that @JoeBiden is riding a bicycle. Can you picture @realDonaldTrump riding a bicycle?" quipped filmmaker Andy Ostroy.

