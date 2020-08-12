QAnon Whack Job Is Now The GOP Nominee In Deep Red GA District

Articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene has won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Via the AP: Greene beat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary runoff for the open seat on Tuesday in the deep-red district in northwest Georgia, despite several GOP officials denouncing her campaign after videos surfaced in which she expresses racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views. “WE WON! Thank you for your support! Save America. Stop Socialism,” Greene tweeted late Tuesday. A video posted to her Twitter account of her victory party showed a room full of supporters gathered closely together. Few, if any, wore face masks to protect against the coronavirus. In a victory speech posted to social media, Greene said she decided to enter politics because the country is heading in the wrong direction. “So the Republican establishment was against me. The DC swamp has been against me. And the lying fake news media hates my guts,” she said. “Yep, it’s a badge of honor.” And she's a real charmer, saying of Nancy Pelosi, " we’re going to kick that bitch out of Congress.” Fat chance.

