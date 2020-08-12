Ari Fleischer Said Harris Is 'Not That Historically Exciting' To Black Voters

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 12:33 Hits: 3

Last night on Faux News, Ari Fleischer told Laura Ingraham, “I just question whether or not this is going to boost African-American turnout at all. I don’t think it will,” he said. “She’s just not that historically exciting to African-Americans, she certainly wasn’t during the primary. And that was the one of the biggest reasons Biden picked her in order to win. I don’t see it.” Really, Ari? They seem pretty excited to me. Look at this: ActBlue, the main donation-processing platform for Democrats, reported more than $10.8 million in donations between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon following the Kamala Harris announcement. https://t.co/BQ3yPrGknP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 12, 2020 The lack of enthusiasm was so bad, it crashed the campaign's merchandise site. People like Kamala! Guess that's why Trump and Ivanka donated to her in California:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/ari-fleischer-said-harris-not-historically