The First Biden-Harris Ad Is A Barnburner

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 15:04 Hits: 4

This is gonna leave a mark, Donnie. The ad starts with Biden's Zoom call with his new running mate: JOE BIDEN: You ready to go to work? KAMALA HARRIS: Oh my god, I'm so ready to go to work! KAMALA HARRIS (VOICEOVER): I was raised to take action. My mother knew that she was raising two Black daughters who would be treated differently because of how they looked. Growing up, whenever I got upset about something, my mother would look me in the eye and ask, "So what are you gonna do about it?" That's why when I saw a broken justice system I became a lawyer to try and fix it. It's why during the foreclosure crisis I took on the big banks as California's attorney general. It's why as United States Senator I have fought to represent people like my mother: people who politicians often overlook or don't take seriously. Right now America needs action. In the middle of a pandemic, the president is trying to rip away health care. While small businesses close, he's given breaks to his wealthy donors. And when the people cried out for support, he tear-gassed them. America is in crisis. And I know Joe Biden will lead us out of it. He's a man of faith, decency, and character. He raised his family that way. I saw it firsthand with my good friend Beau. As Joe says, we're in a battle for the soul of this nation, but together it's a battle we can win. We just have to take action. [END VOICEOVER] (Back to Zoom Call)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/first-biden-harris-ad-barnburner