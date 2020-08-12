Republican Who Beat The Sh*t Out Of Ex-girlfriend Leading In GOP Primary

Articles

The Republican party in Connecticut is a joke, and has been for several decades now. This latest incident is just a further stain. Source: Hartford Courant A Republican running for Congress in Connecticut’s 2nd District abruptly dropped his bid on the day of the primary following his arrest on domestic violence charges. It is unclear what will happen if Gilmer, the party-endorsed candidate, wins the primary. Thousands of absentee ballots had already been cast, and results were still being tabulated Tuesday night — a process that is expected to stretch into Friday given a two-day extension for late-arriving ballots sent by mail. The charges stem from a violent altercation with Gilmer’s former girlfriend that occurred in 2017, according to the warrant for his arrest. A portion of the assault was captured on video and, according to the warrant, shows Gilmer “punch the victim in the face and jump on top of her as she falls to the ground. Gilmer then attempts to choke the victim, followed by multiple closed-fist punches to the victim’s face. Gilmer then takes off his T-shirt in the middle of the assault, and places the victim into a rear choke hold.” Despite all that, Gilmer is leading and will probably win the nomination in Connecticut's second district.

