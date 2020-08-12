Young GOP Candidate, Madison Cawthorn, Vacationed At Hitler's Retreat

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

A North Carolina congressional candidate, Madison Cawthorne, may have just been outed as a Nazi - or at the least, a Nazi sympathizer. Photos from his Instagram showed his glee at vacationing at Adolf Hitler's favorite retreat - Eagle's Nest in 2017. He also called Hitler by a term of reverence - "Führer.” Oh, and he also displays a flag that is often used by far-right extremists (aka Nazis) in his home. Jezebel did an incredible deep dive into Cawthorn's past and their findings are disturbing, to say the least. They profile a 25 year old filled with hate, racism, xenophobia, overt anti-semitism, gun fetishism, anti-choice, lying, cheating and straight up grifting. He is a candidate for North Carolina's 11th district and has the very public support of none other than the biggest grifter in America - Donald Trump. Shortly after his primary win, Cawthron told Fox Business: “Our country’s in dire times, and if it doesn’t have somebody come out to help and someone to lead a patriot revolution of this younger generation, then I feel like we’re going to have a generational time bomb go off in the Republican Party.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/young-gop-candidate-madison-cawthorn