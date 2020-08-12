Yes, Democrats Announce AOC *WILL* Speak At The National Convention

Articles

After earlier speculation that they may leave her out, the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most outspoken progressive voices in Congress, will speak at the party's national convention next week, when the party will officially nominate Joe Biden for the presidency. News of the speaker schedule came after weeks of speculation that AOC may be excluded from the event. But organizers have lined up several Latinx speakers to help the party win support from minority groups and left-leaning voters. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will also have roles in next week's event, CNN reported.

