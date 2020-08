Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 08:59 Hits: 18

Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. The pick of a running mate from California is unusual, since candidates usually balance their ticket with someone from a swing state.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/12/901592063/californians-react-bidens-decision-to-name-kamala-harris-his-running-mate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics