Emergency Politics Podcast: Harris Is Biden’s VP Pick

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 23:07 Hits: 3

After months of speculation, Joe Biden announced Tuesday that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate. In this emergency edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Perry Bacon Jr. and Sarah Frostenson discuss what this choice means for Biden’s campaign and the Democratic Party.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/emergency-politics-podcast-harris-is-bidens-vp-pick/