Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 02:12 Hits: 5

In this FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to Joe Biden’s announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/what-a-biden-harris-ticket-says-about-the-democratic-party/