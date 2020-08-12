The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats Want Obama to Take on Trump

Even though former President Barack Obama has taken a more active role recently to support presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, the ex-president has, for the most part, refrained from publicly criticizing his successor, President Donald Trump. But as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, many Democrats are urging Obama to become high profile surrogate for Biden by directly confronting Trump’s attacks and generating enthusiasm among Democratic voters.

