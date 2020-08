Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 02:30 Hits: 11

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Tuesday that he thought keeping control of the majority would be "tough.""What I'd tell you is this is a tough fight. It could go either way. We're optimistic we can hold on," he said during a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511618-mcconnell-warns-control-of-senate-could-go-either-way-in-november