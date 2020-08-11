Eugene Robinson: We Are The S-Hole Country That Nobody Wants People From

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 22:34 Hits: 12

Eugene Robinson is usually fairly mild-mannered and doesn't use language like this very often, but his disgust with the current situation that Trump has put us in was plain this morning. UPDATE: Corrected it. Does sound more like S-Hole rather than that other word. Transcript: JOE SCARBOROUGH: Mika, i was thinking of asking Gene Tobinson if he wanted to go on a road trip with me, kind of maybe bring a video camera, do a buddy movie, a documentary, Gene and Joe's excellent adventure. We could go to Canada. then I realized... EUGENE ROBINSON: We can't, Joe. JOE SCARBOROUGH: ... they don't want our types in Canada. Americans not allowed there. EUGENE ROBINSON: I know. JOE SCARBOROUGH: But then we were talking, Gene, about getting on a boat and going to the Bahamas because the Bahamas lets any American in with money. They'd even let me in. And then, Gene, we can't even go to the Bahamas. Our money's not welcome there. Seriously. did you ever think, Gene, in all of your years that the United States of America would be in such a poor condition, a third world condition when it came to health care and the government's handling of a pandemic that we wouldn't be able to go to other countries? The Bahamas would put up a do not enter sign. That Canada -- Canada! --What's it aboot? They won't even let Americans in. EUGENE ROBINSON: What's that aboot? We can't get out of the country, Joe. JOE SCARBOROUGH: No.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/eugene-robinson-we-are-asshole-country