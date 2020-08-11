With Biden/Harris Ticket Set, It’s Game On For Democrats And Never Trumpers

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020

The Lincoln Project summed up the sentiment nicely in its new video in support of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate: “Kamala. It’s time. Let’s go.” Lots of heavyweights agree: I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020 I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

