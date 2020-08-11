Trump Absurdly Claims Americans Will Have To Learn Chinese If Biden Wins

Articles

President Trump piled onto his ongoing tear against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday morning by baselessly claiming that Americans will be forced to learn Chinese if the former VP wins the election.

During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday morning, Trump repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as the “China virus” and “China plague” before claiming that the country will “own” the U.S. if he doesn’t win the November election.

“Look, China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump,” Trump said. “If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States.”

The President then audaciously claimed, without evidence, that Americans will “have to learn to speak Chinese” in the aftermath of Biden’s win.

When Hewitt attempted to ask Trump about whether Hunter Biden will come up during presidential debates against the former VP, the President reiterated his absurd claim that Americans would have to learn Chinese “fast” if Biden wins because China will “own the United States.”

Biden campaign director of rapid response Andrew Bates told TPM in a statement on Tuesday that Trump is “the weakest president in American history with respect to China.”

Bates slammed Trump over his downplaying the threat of the coronavirus and argued that Trump is at fault for diminishing the U.S.’s position against China.

“He has hurt our alliances, left a vacuum in the world for China to fill, offered support for concentration camps, prostrated himself to ask for a re-election bailout, and leveled the strong economy we left him,” Bates said. “That is precisely why numerous Chinese officials are openly pulling for Donald Trump to win, and why the American people absolutely can’t afford that outcome.”

In another Tuesday morning interview that aired on Fox Sports Radio, Trump tore into Biden amid speculation that Biden will announce his vice presidential pick midweek. The President suggested that men may be “insulted” if Biden followed through on his commitment to choosing a woman as his running mate.

“He said that and, you know, some people would say that men are insulted by that,” Trump said on Fox Sports Radio. “And some people would say it’s fine. I don’t know.”

Trump: If I lose the election, "you're gonna have to learn to speak Chinese." pic.twitter.com/Fuyw3v0J02 — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2020

