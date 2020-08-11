The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Big Ten Conference Pulls The Plug On Football This Fall Amid COVID Pandemic

The Big Ten won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

