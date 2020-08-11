Full DC Court of Appeals Hears Flynn Dispute With His Judge

Articles

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is hearing Tuesday arguments in the extraordinary dispute between Michael Flynn and his judge. The dispute centers on whether the judge is required to drop Flynn’s case now that the Justice Department has requested it be dismissed.

The D.C. Circuit has already halted an order from a three-judge panel from its bench directing the judge, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, to immediately drop the case.

The initial appeals court panel, which was made up of a majority of GOP appointees, sided with Flynn. But at Sullivan’s request, the full appellate bench — which is tilted towards Democratic appointees — is now reviewing the dispute. The Justice Department is supporting Flynn’s efforts to get an appeals court intervention.

