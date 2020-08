Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:40 Hits: 11

Hill's election to Congress in 2018 seemed like a sign of progress. A year later, she resigned after admitting to an affair with a young staffer, documented by her husband, and leaked to the press.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/11/901273154/former-rep-katie-hill-aims-to-encourage-women-to-run-for-office-in-she-will-rise?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics