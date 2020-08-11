The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Denounces Trump's Executive Orders As 'New, Reckless War On Social Security'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has hit back against President Donald Trump's open threat on Saturday to permanently cut the payroll tax which funds both Social Security and Medicare, two of the nation's most popular and vital safety net programs. Even as White House officials on Sunday did their best to walk back Trump's clear-as-day pronouncement that he permanently "terminate" the payroll tax if reelected in November, Biden in a statement Saturday evening said: "Make no mistake: Donald Trump said today that if he is re-elected, he will defund Social Security."

