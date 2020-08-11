Trump Thinks His Numbers Are Down Because We Don't See Enough Of Him

Articles

But of course! Duh! Trump's poll numbers are so low because we don't see enough of him! It's all show biz! (He really is Homer Simpson.) On Morning Joe, Jonathan Lemire explained how Trump wants to bet big on himself. "He's been one who's reluctant to cede the spotlight. He's seen himself as his best press secretary, not just trying to win a news cycle but a moment. And we have seen him now, once again, push himself forward alone for the daily coronavirus task force briefing, thinking that is his best opportunity to show a somewhat somber approach to the crisis, as well as replace the fact he can't have any sort of campaign rallies. "This is his outlet to address his supporters, soak up media attention. He and his team are betting big on the debates later this fall, thinking that's his best chance to turn around things against Joe Biden. We have seen him try to promote his convention speech which he is now floating at the White House or Gettysburg, which has drawn condemnation." Scarborough noted either setting would be a breach of ethics, which Trump doesn't care about. "There's some precedence to using the White House as a backdrop for political events but nothing as grand as the acceptance speech," Lemire said. "And Gettysburg being a sacred place, a cemetery, and a controversial choice for a president who has spent a lot of time and energy in the recent weeks and months defending Confederate generals, whether it's statues or military bases, and there are plenty of Confederate monuments at Gettysburg.

