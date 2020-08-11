Sesame Place Employee, 17, Assaulted After Telling Visitor To Wear A Mask

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 12:41 Hits: 6

At Sesame Place, an amusement park specifically for little kids? Enough of this crap. Attacking a worker who tells you to wear a mask needs to be categorized as felony assault -- whether there are broken bones or not. Via CBS Philly: LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who punched a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee after he was reminded to wear a mask. It happened Sunday at the amusement park in Langhorne. Police say the worker informed the man and a woman about the requirement to wear a mask in the park. Later in the day, police say the man confronted the teen worker and punched him in the face. The couple was chased by park security but got away in a car with New York plates. The employee was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery on his jaw. I hope they find this guy.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/sesame-place-employee-17-assaulted-after