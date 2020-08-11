Women Posing As Federal Workers Harass Grocery Store Employee

Articles

For people who hate the government so much, these anti-maskers sure enjoy cosplaying federal workers in order to intimidate people. In this case, it was two women in Orange County, CA posing as "workers" with the "FTBA," attempting to intimidate Liz Chavez in the grocery store where she works. Chavez told them they needed to wear masks inside the store. From Buzzfeed News: That's when one of the women launched into a spiel about how they were from the "Freedom to Breathe Agency" as her companion took out her phone to record the exchange. The woman, identified as the FTBA's founder, Lenka Koloma, says in the video posted to TikTok that they are "making sure that people's constitutional rights, civil and federal laws are not broken." These people are attempting to intimidate essential workers by pretending to work for a bogus federal agency. pic.twitter.com/fah5T2YGi6 — Kalhan (@KalhanR) August 7, 2020 For people who love law and order so much, they sure seem totally cool with committing felonies in order to exercise their right to be stupid and deadly in public during a pandemic.

