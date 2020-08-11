ACLU Director Calls For Dismantling Department Of Homeland Security

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020

The ACLU has thrown down the gauntlet on the Department of Homeland Security. Via USAToday: The fearsome tactics of DHS are well known to the communities against whom they are used. Its dysfunction is one of the Beltway’s worst kept secrets. DHS’s overbroad mandate and unchecked powers have turned it into a tinderbox, now ignited by a president willing to trample on the constitutional limits of presidential powers. While calls for reform have been loud and clear for years, new signals are now coming from the highest levels of the DHS diaspora. He notes that Tom Ridge, Michael Chertoff, and Richard Clarke have all been seriously critical of the department, concluding: Nearly 20 years of abuse, waste and corruption demonstrate the failure of the DHS experiment. Joining 22 agencies with conflicting missions — including border security, disaster relief and immigration enforcement, among others. Many insiders knew DHS to be an ineffective superagency, but President Trump has converted DHS into our government’s most notable badge of shame.

