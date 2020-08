Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 08:30 Hits: 3

Anger at his support for Trump and a strong Democratic challenger have some wondering if the three-term Republican is in real jeopardy of losing in November.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/08/11/jaime-harrison-lindsey-graham-south-carolina-391886