Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 19:48 Hits: 2

With concerns about in-person voting or relying on mail-in voting, more election offices are providing secure drop boxes to submit absentee ballots. But the Trump campaign is suing to limit their use.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/10/901064498/ballot-drop-boxes-gain-popularity-as-an-alternative-to-in-person-and-mail-in-vot?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics