Politics Podcast: The Veepstakes Are Almost Over

Monday, 10 August 2020

After missing multiple self-imposed deadlines, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his running mate this week. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the conflict within the Democratic Party over who that pick should be and why the campaign has floated disparate and little-known contenders. They also compare Biden’s standing in the polls with Hillary Clinton’s standing at this point in 2016, her peak during that cycle.

