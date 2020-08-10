The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sasse Posts Interoffice-Like Memo To Defend His Criticism Of Trump&#8217;s Executive Actions

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) on Monday afternoon issued an interoffice memo-like response to President Trump accusing him of having “gone rogue, again” earlier in the day.

On Monday morning, the President scorned Sasse in a tweet days after the Nebraska senator characterized the flurry of his executive actions over the weekend as “unconstitutional slop.” Sasse’s reaction to Trump’s move — which came after Democrats and the White House failed to reach a deal on a new COVID-19 relief package last week — joined the chorus of criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans who argue that the President exercised executive overreach with his actions.

Sasse addressed Trump’s scorn against him in a tweet posted by his re-election campaign later Monday, which includes a screenshot of an interoffice-like memo listing five points on why he continues to stand by his sharp rebuke of the President’s executive actions.

In defending his stance against Trump’s executive actions, amid a stalemate between Democrats and the White House on a new COVID-19 relief package, Sasse denied that his disagreements are personal and said he decided to tweet his response to the President’s grievances against him due to their conversation being moved from “private to public.”

Last year, Trump threw a “total endorsement” behind the Nebraska senator in his bid for re-election. Sasse has since become known as one of the few Republicans on Capitol Hill willing to criticize the President.

