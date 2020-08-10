The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Briefly Ushered Out Of Presser By Secret Service After Shots Fired Near WH

President Donald Trump on Monday was quickly ushered out of a press briefing by a Secret Service agent. He returned a few minutes later and said there had been a shooting outside the White House.


“Somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said, thanking the Secret Service and adding that he believed law enforcement had shot at the person.

“The suspect is now on the way to the hospital,” he said later. “I can’t tell you the condition of the suspect.”

Fox News’ John Roberts, reporting from the briefing room a few moments before, said that shots had been fired nearby the White House and that the Secret Service was in the process of “rendering aid to someone who was hit.”

Around a half-hour later, the Secret Service confirmed that there had been “an officer involved shooting” and that both a male subject and a Secret Service officer had been transported to the hospital.

This post has been updated. 

