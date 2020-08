Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 22:22 Hits: 15

Federal money for state and local governments is a key sticking point to reviving negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package.The White House and congressional Democrats are deeply divided over whether states should get more money —...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511400-state-aid-emerges-as-major-hurdle-to-reviving-covid-19-talks