Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar faces an expensive Democratic primary

Antone Melton-Meaux is challenging incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for the Democratic nomination in Minnesota’s 5th District. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

After becoming one of the most recognizable names in the House during her first term and a favorite target of conservative criticism, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) faces a primary challenger who’s drawn millions of dollars and matched Omar’s fundraising ahead of tomorrow’s Democratic primary.

While Omar’s $4.2 million is mostly made up of small donations, first-time candidate Antone Melton-Meaux has sought large donors that make up over 90 percent of his $4.1 million. The winner in Minnesota’s deep blue 5th District is almost certain to win the general election in November.

Melton-Meaux has received major support from pro-Israel PACs, and a new pro-Israel super PAC, Americans for Tomorrow’s Future has spent over $2 million attacking Omar. The group also gave $400,000 to Democratic Majority for Israel, which spent over $1.5 million supporting Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) who was recently unseated by progressive newcomer Jamaal Bowman. With $417,000, Melton-Meaux has received more contributions from pro-Israel donors this cycle than any other congressional candidate except Engel.

Pro-Israel groups have been critical of Omar, who supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, which calls for an end to spending with Israeli companies seen by the movement’s supporters as complicit in Palestinian oppression. The movement has been denounced by many pro-Israel lawmakers, and a number of states have passed anti-boycott legislation.

Omar has also drawn fire from pro-Israel groups and lawmakers over controversial statements about Israeli lobbying power. Last February, Omar deleted a tweet that Israel had “hypnotized the world.” That 2012 tweet came under particular scrutiny, with critics calling it an anti-Semitic dog whistle, after she tweeted that Israeli support in Congress was “all about the Benjamins,” referring to contributions from supporters of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee lobbying group. That tweet was also deleted in February 2019, two weeks after it was posted.

Melton-Meaux highlighted the controversy in his bid to paint Omar as too divisive to be effective and unwilling to reach across the aisle. Omar’s campaign hit back by touting her congressional record. The freshman Democrat authored 35 bills and had 17 amendments passed through the House, more than any other Minnesota representative in the latest term. Among her major victories is a measure that provided aid for state-run school meal programs during shifts to remote learning.

Still, Melton-Meaux’s message has made an impact. The influential Minneapolis Star Tribune endorsed the newcomer, saying “while Omar wants to lead a movement, Melton-Meaux seeks to serve the Fifth District.”

Recent internal polling released by Omar’s campaign indicates she is still likely to retain her seat. And with the Cook Political report calling the district solidly Democratic, even a well-funded Republican challenge is unlikely to succeed. That hasn’t stopped presumptive Republican candidate Lacy Johnson from using Omar’s fame to outraise the incumbent .

Omar secured endorsements from high profile Democrats both nationally and in Minnesota, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), fellow “squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison , who previously held the 5th district seat.

Both candidates have also come under scrutiny for campaign finance irregularities. The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party filed a Federal Election Commission complaint alleging that Melton-Meaux has intentionally obscured his campaign spending by funneling money through shell corporations. Melton-Meaux has said this was to help vendors avoid the DCCC’s “blacklist,” which punishes political firms that help to unseat incumbents.

For his part, Melton-Meaux has criticized the more than $1 million that Omar has paid her husband’s political consulting firm, the E Street Group. Omar has said the payments were for legitimate work and media buys.

Both candidates are running on a progressive platform, with a key difference being their legislative approach. Omar has taken a no-compromise attitude in pushing progressive reforms, while Melton-Meaux has said that he is more willing to work across the aisle to make incremental change.



