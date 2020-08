Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

Two races in north Georgia show just how far to the right the Republican party has veered. The state as a whole, however, is seen as a tossup in the general election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/10/900766740/2-georgia-congressional-districts-set-to-hold-gop-primary-runoffs?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics