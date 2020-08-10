The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Won't 'Stand In Way' Of Future Prosecution Of Trump

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told NPR on Thursday that while he was unsure if it was "good for democracy," if elected he would not stand in the way of a hypothetical Justice Department prosecution of President Donald Trump for crimes committed in office. "Look, the Justice Department is not the president's private law firm," the former vice president said. "The attorney general is not the president's private lawyer. I will not interfere with the Justice Department's judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law." Joe Biden said he believes prosecuting a former president would be a "very unusual thing and probably not very ... good for democracy," but he wouldn't stand in the way of a future Justice Department pursuing criminal charges against President Trump. https://t.co/1XrvJQwkub — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) August 6, 2020

