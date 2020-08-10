Here's Why New York Is Suing The NRA

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 11:43 Hits: 7

Brian Mittendorf, The Ohio State University Editor’s note: New York state Attorney General Letitia James is suing the National Rifle Association and four of its current and former officials. Brian Mittendorf, an Ohio State University accounting scholar who researches nonprofits, explains what the repercussions might be for the gun group and its leaders. 1. Who is accused of what, exactly? Though the NRA, the preeminent gun advocacy group, has been a political flashpoint over the years, this lawsuit revolves around its internal operations and whether they comply with the nonprofit laws in New York state, where the organization is chartered. New York’s top legal authorities allege that the NRA improperly made millions of dollars in payments to benefit executives, disguising compensation as business expenses.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/heres-why-new-york-suing-nra