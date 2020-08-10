The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Incompetent Fascist: Trump's 'Executive Orders' Do The Wrong Things --Illegally

On Saturday Donald Trump announced, in a bizarre golf clubhouse speech to an audience of millionaires, a series of "executive orders" that he will (attempt to) undertake as substitute for negotiating new pandemic aid packages with Congress. Those talks had stalled due to Republican Senate indifference as to passing anything, Trump team unwillingness to assist state governments in economic crisis due to the pandemic, and Democratic insistence that Trump's new postmaster general stop actively sabotaging the U.S. mail system during that pandemic. Because Trump has surrounded himself with conservatism's least competent blowhards—namely, whichever self-promoting grifters impress him during Fox News appearances—the executive orders produced manage to both do extremely bad things, and to do them illegally. The Trump team is looking to manage the nation's spending and tax policies out from under Congress. The Constitution, back when it existed, does not technically allow that; then again, the Constitution doesn't allow a president to accept foreign bribes, either, but here we are.

