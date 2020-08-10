Rick Santorum Blames Obama For Trump's Executive Actions

Articles

Monday, 10 August 2020

John Berman tried to hold Rick Santorum accountable for what he said in 2014. This contextual accountability hardly ever happens on cable news, so some kudos are warranted here. But John Berman couldn't overcome his first problem, which is HAVING RICK SANTORUM ON YOUR SHOW, JOHN. Sure, Rick Santorum got his panties in a huge twist when Barack Obama used executive actions to bypass the total obstruction of Mitch McConnell to allow any accomplishments from his administration. Don't forget that McConnell went so far in his obstructionism in 2012 that he filibustered his own bill. [embed eid="41689" /] That context is completely missing from the CNN conversation. As is the fact that the House passed a bill on March 15 providing support for working families during the pandemic. Rather than follow regular order (the Senate passing their own bill and the two bills going to conference committee to hash out the differences) Mitch McConnell called the House bill "dead on arrival" and dithered for weeks. The mainstream media really wants to blame "both sides" for this. Once again, it's Mitch McConnell's obstructionism at play, with a complicit media helping cover up his crime against working families. Do better, CNN. Stop having Rick Santorum on your shows, and if you're going to talk history, watch some Jon Stewart from 2012.

