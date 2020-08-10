The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brian Kilmeade Admits Republicans Are NEVER Going To Vote For More Covid Aid

Discussing COVID economic relief with Charles Payne (yeah) Brian Kilmeade lets the truth slip out. Republicans were never going to vote for any relief money. It's been widely reported for weeks there are around 20 of them that don't want to spend a dime. Kilmeade wasn't that specific here, but basically admitted as much. Of course, the purpose of the segment was to pretend that Donald Trump is a great leader bypassing Democratic "obstruction," but by Monday morning every sane person noted he did squat and what he did do was unconstitutional. But hey, Fox and Friends has a job to do and Charles Payne is up to the task!

