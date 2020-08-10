Paul Begala Tells Dems To Focus On Trump's Threat To Destroy Social Security

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 17:03 Hits: 15

On This Week, George Stephanopolous asked Paul Begala if Democrats risk overplaying their hands in the stimulus negotiations, "No. No. People are hurting," Begala said. "And people want help. I mean, it's music to my ears, when Alice accuses the Democrats of being Santa Claus, I mean, my God, they don't need Santa Claus, they need emergency responders. And in fact, there's one thread on this that I think Democrats really have to focus on. And God bless Joe Biden, he did, and that's Social Security, right? "Last night Joe sent out a tweet, and he said this, today, 'Donald Trump stated that if re-elected he'll undermine the entire financial footing of Social Security.' This cessation, suspension of the payroll tax would cut the funding of Social Security, which is already being cut, of course, because of the recession. We're collecting less revenue in payroll taxes. So when you -- when you do that, you're cutting Social Security. "Democrats need to know this in their bones," he insisted. "They need to have this in their cells, in the cytoplasm of their cells. They need to know that if they communicate to people that Donald Trump, in his last two budgets, proposed cutting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid by $2 trillion, now he's doing it again as part of a so-called emergency covid package, that he's bragged about it again and again.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/paul-begala-tells-dems-focus-trumps-threat