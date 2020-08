Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 21:21 Hits: 12

President Trump may not be able to postpone the U.S. election, but Bolivia's unelected interim government has done it twice, sending supporters of ousted President Evo Morales into the streets.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/09/900703256/bolivia-twice-delays-elections-citing-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics