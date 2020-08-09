'Keep Punching Each Other': Pro-police Group Beats Down Black Lives Matter Activists In Colorado Ditch

Articles

Members of a "Back the Blue" rally were seen fighting with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Fort Collins, Colorado over the weekend. Video posted on social media shows members of the "Back the Blue" group advancing on Black Lives Matter activists. The confrontation eventually becomes a fighting match in a neighborhood ditch. "Everybody keep their hands off their weapons!" one man can be heard shouting. "Keep punching each other in the face. Don't shoot anybody." Ciara Wilson posted video of the confrontation on Instagram. "I was at the Pro Police FCPD rally today," she wrote. "Counter protestors were violently beaten and had no signs of aggression or hostility. Pro Police protestors forced them to the end of the block and then savagely assaulted them. Afterwards the COUNTER PROTESTORS WERE DETAINED. The officers did not tell them why they were being detained. The pro police protestors who literally assaulted these people for no fucking reason other than being PSYCHOPATHS got away with it. I am so sick and tired of this."

