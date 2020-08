Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 19:50 Hits: 13

One expert told NPR that the unemployment measure is particularly controversial because it is "using appropriated funds by Congress in ways that Congress might not have intended."

(Image credit: Jim Watson /AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/09/900674818/democrats-slam-trumps-executive-actions-critiquing-both-substance-and-legality?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics