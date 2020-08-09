Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded Conditions, Now Reports COVID Outbreak

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020

Inevitable and about as predictable as Trump tweeting something offensive during any given day. Paulding County high school is about an hour from Atlanta, one of the worst hit states in the country. But they have one of those kind of Governors, a Trump devotee, in Brian Kemp and they're bound and determined to open schools, whatever the costs. Source: Atlanta Journal Constition The Paulding County high school that became infamous for hallways crowded with unmasked students reported a half-dozen students and three staffers in the school with COVID-19, the school district told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Saturday. “At this time, we know there were six students and three staff members who were in school for at least some time last week who have since reported to us that they have tested positive,” says a letter from North Paulding High School Principal Gabe Carmona to parents Saturday. A spokesman for the Paulding County School District gave a copy of the letter to the AJC. North Paulding High and its school district, which began the school year Monday, made national news this past week after images of the crowded hallways went viral after being posted to social media.

