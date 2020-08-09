As Trump Promises Coronavirus Will Just 'Go Away,' It Continues Burning Through America

Articles

For weeks, Mississippi's only Level 1 trauma hospital has had a backlog for ICU beds, according to the Washington Post. “Our ICUs have been full for weeks,” LouAnn Woodward, a vice chancellor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, told the Post. “It’s a very acute issue we’re facing here.” Donald Trump keeps promising coronavirus will just "go away" and it will—once it's done burning through every once unaffected corner of America. “It’s going away. It’ll go away. Things go away. No question in my mind that it will go away,” Trump said Wednesday, reiterating a theme he's been pitching for months as tens of thousands of Americans perished under his leadership. More than 160,000 Americans have already died due to the pandemic, and even the once-optimistic Institute of Health Metrics model is now projecting more than 230,000 coronavirus deaths by Election Day.

