Hillary Clinton Puts Maureen Dowd Erasure In Perspective

Zerlina Maxwell went there in her interview with Sec. HIllary Clinton on AM Joy this morning. She asked about the Maureen Dowd opinion piece, and the New York Times tweet in which Dowd and The Times claimed it has been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together at the top of the ticket. Dowd's piece didn't even bother to mention Sec. Clinton and her VP choice, Senator Tim Kaine, or Sen. John McCain and Gov. Sarah Palin, and she and The Times were roundly pilloried for it on social media and in the press. They eventually deleted the tweet and issued a correction, which did little to fix the mistake, frankly. Sec. Clinton, though, as usual, had the best and shadiest response, making reference to Dowd's infamous column on her simply tragically awful experience with a pot brownie, winning the day. On AM Joy, though, when Maxwell asked her about the tweet and the shade, Sec. Clinton managed to gracefully avoid mentioning Dowd's name, or dignify the column with a specific response, saying it's part of a more systemic problem.

