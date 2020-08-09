Trump Trade Adviser Laughably Insists His Boss Is The 'Hardest-Working President In History'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 17:41 Hits: 14

Trump has been conspicuously absent from all of the coronavirus relief package negotiations, instead choosing to have Steve Mnuchin and Mark Meadows out there to do his dirty work for him, with no sign whatsoever that Meadows was there for anything more than political theater and sabotaging the talks, rather than actually negotiating in good faith. After their mission was accomplished and the talks broke down again this week, Trump made yet another appearance at his golf club in New Jersey yesterday and signed some supposed "executive orders," most of which, as we discussed here, weren't actually executive orders, all of which are legally dubious, and none of which are actually going to do much for working Americans in crisis across the country.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trump-trade-adviser-laughlingly-insists