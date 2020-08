Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 09:00 Hits: 1

The Democratic and Republican National Conventions will still happen later this month, but as planning goes on it's become clear they will look nothing like they have in years past.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/06/899679887/the-pandemic-is-changing-how-the-national-conventions-will-be-held?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics