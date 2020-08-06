Sherrod Brown: 'I Don't Know How Mitch McConnell Spent His Summer,' But It Wasn't Legislating'

Articles

It's always a good day for some righteous anger from Ohio's Senator Sherrod Brown. On the Senate Floor Tuesday, Sen. Brown pilloried his fellow Republican senators, especially Mitch McConnell, for refusing to extend the $600 per week additional assistance to Americans suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throwing the hypocrisy of such stinginess back into their faces, Brown pointed out that all of them earn $175,000 per year as U.S. Senators (guaranteed income for six years, mind you,) and also that it so happens most of them happen to be millionaires. Yet, these same millionaires on the GOP side deem $600 per week too much to grant those unemployed, and potentially ill, widowed, or orphaned as a result of the pandemic. SEN. BROWN: It's pretty unbelievable to hear people on this side of the aisle making $175,000 a year as U.S. Senators, most of my colleagues are millionaires, and they complain that these unemployed workers are getting $600 a week. They complain that these workers are getting too much money, as we earn $175,000 a year. I'm not really sure how Mitch McConnell has spent his summer, but what I do know is that in May, the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act. It helped local governments, it helped people stay in their homes so they wouldn't be evicted. It helped our public school system. It provided $600 a week to unemployed workers. The House did that in May. Now I don't know what Senator McConnell's done since then, through May, through June, through July, now into August.

