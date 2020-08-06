Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:35 Hits: 8

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday.

The Republican governor is asymptomatic, according to his office, and plans to quarantine at home for 14 days.

DeWine was tested ahead of President Trump’s trip to Ohio on Thursday, and the governor was set to meet Trump on the tarmac.

DeWine appears to be the second governor to test positive for COVID-19. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive last month.

Back in May, DeWine, urged Ohioans to wear masks out of respect for their fellow citizens. “I think that’s the message, that you’re not wearing it so much for yourself as you are wearing it for that person that you’re going to come in contact with,” the governor told CNN at the time.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/C65Ybgd-8io/mike-dewine-coronavirus-positive