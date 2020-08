Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 14:45 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday predicted that White House negotiators, Democratic leaders and Senate Republicans will reach a deal “in the near future” to approve another round of federal coronavirus relief.“Exactly when...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510850-mcconnell-predicts-coronavirus-relief-deal-in-the-near-future