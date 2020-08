Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 09:09 Hits: 1

The coronavirus pandemic has made some past polling locations, like grocery stores and nursing homes, less appealing this year. So state officials are searching elsewhere.

(Image credit: Eric Gay/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/06/899398419/drive-through-voting-texas-gets-creative-in-its-scramble-for-polling-places?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics