Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would not stand in the way of a future Justice Department pursuing criminal charges against President Trump after he leaves office.

(Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/06/899375561/biden-says-he-wouldnt-stand-in-the-way-of-a-trump-prosecution?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics